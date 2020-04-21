ULS Technology PLC (LON:ULS) Insider Oliver Rupert Andrew Scott Buys 38,732 Shares of Stock

ULS Technology PLC (LON:ULS) insider Oliver Rupert Andrew Scott purchased 38,732 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 43 ($0.57) per share, for a total transaction of £16,654.76 ($21,908.39).

Oliver Rupert Andrew Scott also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 15th, Oliver Rupert Andrew Scott purchased 5,000 shares of ULS Technology stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 43 ($0.57) per share, for a total transaction of £2,150 ($2,828.20).

On Thursday, January 30th, Oliver Rupert Andrew Scott purchased 14,909 shares of ULS Technology stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 63 ($0.83) per share, for a total transaction of £9,392.67 ($12,355.52).

On Friday, January 24th, Oliver Rupert Andrew Scott purchased 10,503 shares of ULS Technology stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 63 ($0.83) per share, for a total transaction of £6,616.89 ($8,704.14).

LON ULS opened at GBX 43 ($0.57) on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 44.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 53.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.96. ULS Technology PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 34 ($0.45) and a 12-month high of GBX 82 ($1.08). The firm has a market capitalization of $27.90 million and a P/E ratio of 8.60.

About ULS Technology

ULS Technology plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the development and hosting of Internet based software applications for legal and property services businesses in the United Kingdom. It provides software solutions that support online legal comparison services. The company also provides risk management and compliance consultancy services for solicitors and licensed conveyancers.

