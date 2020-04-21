UNICHARM CORP/S to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.05 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (OTCMKTS:UNICY)

UNICHARM CORP/S (OTCMKTS:UNICY) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for shares of UNICHARM CORP/S in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Miyasako expects that the company will earn $0.05 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for UNICHARM CORP/S’s FY2022 earnings at $0.22 EPS.

Get UNICHARM CORP/S alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded UNICHARM CORP/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 12th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:UNICY opened at $7.54 on Monday. UNICHARM CORP/S has a 52-week low of $5.20 and a 52-week high of $8.12. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.73. The company has a market capitalization of $22.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.35, a P/E/G ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.14.

UNICHARM CORP/S Company Profile

Unicharm Corporation manufactures and sells baby and child care, feminine care, healthcare, cosmetic, household, and pet care products in Japan and internationally. Its baby and child care products, including disposable diapers, swimming and training pants, night time pants, wet tissues, and wipes under the Moony and MamyPoko brands; and feminine care products comprise feminine napkins, tampons, sanitary shorts, panty liners, and other feminine care products under the Sofy, Center-In, and Unicharm brands.

See Also: What is a stock split?



Receive News & Ratings for UNICHARM CORP/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UNICHARM CORP/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.