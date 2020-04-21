United States Lime & Minerals Inc (NASDAQ:USLM) Short Interest Update

United States Lime & Minerals Inc (NASDAQ:USLM) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,500 shares, a decline of 11.2% from the March 15th total of 15,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on USLM. ValuEngine upgraded shares of United States Lime & Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of United States Lime & Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. grew its position in United States Lime & Minerals by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 66,076 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,967,000 after buying an additional 2,912 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in United States Lime & Minerals during the fourth quarter worth about $213,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of United States Lime & Minerals by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 41,980 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,797 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of United States Lime & Minerals by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 284,247 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,668,000 after purchasing an additional 46,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of United States Lime & Minerals in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,515,000. Institutional investors own 26.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of USLM opened at $79.79 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 9.80, a quick ratio of 8.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $76.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.54. United States Lime & Minerals has a twelve month low of $60.99 and a twelve month high of $104.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $492.20 million, a P/E ratio of 17.23 and a beta of 0.65.

United States Lime & Minerals (NASDAQ:USLM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The construction company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter. United States Lime & Minerals had a net margin of 16.46% and a return on equity of 11.32%. The company had revenue of $37.97 million for the quarter.

United States Lime & Minerals Company Profile

United States Lime & Minerals, Inc manufactures and supplies lime and limestone products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Lime and Limestone Operations, and Natural Gas Interests. The Lime and Limestone Operations segment extracts limestone from open-pit quarries and an underground mine, and processes it as pulverized limestone, quicklime, hydrated lime, and lime slurry.

