United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) Short Interest Down 10.0% in March

United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,850,000 shares, a decrease of 10.0% from the March 15th total of 3,165,100 shares. Currently, 6.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 636,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.5 days.

Shares of UTHR opened at $106.44 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $94.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.18. The company has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.44 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 3.83 and a current ratio of 4.03. United Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $74.31 and a fifty-two week high of $116.98.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The biotechnology company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.47 by ($1.27). The company had revenue of $311.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.14 million. United Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 4.03% and a negative net margin of 7.21%. United Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.34 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that United Therapeutics will post 10.61 EPS for the current year.

UTHR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded United Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $243.00 price target on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised United Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $115.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised United Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $116.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on United Therapeutics from $113.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.00.

In other news, Director Richard Giltner sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.75, for a total transaction of $458,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $802,812.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 8.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp grew its position in United Therapeutics by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,876,049 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $149,615,000 after purchasing an additional 38,132 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in United Therapeutics by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,493 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $924,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in United Therapeutics by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 521,312 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $45,917,000 after purchasing an additional 83,815 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS purchased a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $10,458,000. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $475,000. 93.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About United Therapeutics

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases primarily in the United States and Europe. The company's commercial therapies include Remodulin, an infused formulation of the prostacyclin analogue treprostinil for subcutaneous and intravenous administration to diminish symptoms associated with exercise in pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) patients; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of treprostinil to enhace the exercise ability in PAH patients; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients; and Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating neuroblastoma.

