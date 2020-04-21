UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) Stake Raised by Atwood & Palmer Inc.

Atwood & Palmer Inc. grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 21.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 497 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Atwood & Palmer Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $124,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,804,376,000. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 32.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 29,851,016 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,775,602,000 after buying an additional 7,261,158 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 28,935.9% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,384,419 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $11,512,000 after buying an additional 3,372,763 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 47,932,997 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $14,091,342,000 after purchasing an additional 3,219,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 33,159.6% in the 4th quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 1,347,680 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,498,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343,628 shares during the last quarter. 88.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:UNH opened at $282.14 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $255.10 and its 200-day moving average is $268.89. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 52-week low of $187.72 and a 52-week high of $306.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $275.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.74, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.63.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.63 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $64.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.25 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 24.86%. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.73 EPS. Equities analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th were paid a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is currently 28.59%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on UNH. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $341.00 to $281.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $312.00 to $343.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. UnitedHealth Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $315.00.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total transaction of $1,060,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 158,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,622,776. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.39, for a total transaction of $2,283,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 158,598 shares in the company, valued at $36,222,197.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 30,000 shares of company stock worth $7,589,300. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

