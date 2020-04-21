Unity Biotechnology Inc (NASDAQ:UBX) Short Interest Update

Unity Biotechnology Inc (NASDAQ:UBX) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,190,000 shares, a decrease of 14.3% from the March 15th total of 4,890,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 220,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 19.0 days. Approximately 17.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of research firms have weighed in on UBX. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Unity Biotechnology from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. ValuEngine downgraded Unity Biotechnology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. BidaskClub raised Unity Biotechnology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Unity Biotechnology from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $6.50 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, March 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.13.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Unity Biotechnology during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Unity Biotechnology during the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Unity Biotechnology during the 3rd quarter valued at $82,000. Investors Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Unity Biotechnology during the 1st quarter valued at $92,000. Finally, Mutual of Omaha Bank Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Unity Biotechnology during the 4th quarter valued at $108,000. 45.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ UBX opened at $6.70 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $319.01 million, a PE ratio of -3.53 and a beta of -0.02. Unity Biotechnology has a 12 month low of $4.62 and a 12 month high of $10.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.78 and a 200-day moving average of $6.66.

Unity Biotechnology (NASDAQ:UBX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.15. As a group, equities analysts predict that Unity Biotechnology will post -1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Unity Biotechnology

Unity Biotechnology, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of therapeutics to extend human health span. The company's lead drug candidates include UBX0101 that is in Phase 1 clinical study for musculoskeletal disease; and UBX1967 for ophthalmologic diseases. It is also developing programs in pulmonary disorders.

