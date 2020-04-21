Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) Price Target Cut to $90.00

Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) had its price target cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $100.00 to $90.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine cut Varian Medical Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Varian Medical Systems from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $121.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Varian Medical Systems from $166.00 to $143.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. BTIG Research cut their price target on Varian Medical Systems from $157.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Barrington Research lowered their price objective on Varian Medical Systems from $160.00 to $147.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $131.40.

Shares of VAR opened at $112.04 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $110.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.33. The stock has a market cap of $10.49 billion, a PE ratio of 34.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.10. Varian Medical Systems has a 12 month low of $89.62 and a 12 month high of $150.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $828.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $829.36 million. Varian Medical Systems had a return on equity of 24.40% and a net margin of 8.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Varian Medical Systems will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Varian Medical Systems news, Director R Andrew Eckert sold 5,651 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.41, for a total value of $804,758.91. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,566 shares in the company, valued at $2,216,754.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Magnus Momsen sold 1,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.19, for a total value of $160,437.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $252,725.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,650 shares of company stock valued at $5,245,186 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VAR. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Varian Medical Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $107,285,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its position in Varian Medical Systems by 452.7% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 874,525 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $124,191,000 after purchasing an additional 716,309 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its position in Varian Medical Systems by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 3,239,226 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $460,003,000 after purchasing an additional 556,316 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. lifted its position in Varian Medical Systems by 170.5% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 768,075 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $109,074,000 after purchasing an additional 484,173 shares during the period. Finally, Madison Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Varian Medical Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $65,435,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.15% of the company’s stock.

About Varian Medical Systems

Varian Medical Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and services medical devices and software products for treating cancer and other medical conditions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Oncology Systems and Proton Solutions. The Oncology Systems segment offers hardware and software products for treating cancer with radiotherapy, fixed field intensity-modulated radiation therapy, image-guided radiation therapy, volumetric modulated arc therapy, stereotactic radiosurgery, stereotactic body radiotherapy, and brachytherapy, as well as related quality assurance equipment.

