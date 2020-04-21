Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) is Keudell Morrison Wealth Management’s 4th Largest Position

Keudell Morrison Wealth Management boosted its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 6.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 48,363 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,926 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications comprises 2.5% of Keudell Morrison Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $2,599,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VZ. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,775,411,000. Parnassus Investments CA purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter worth approximately $728,007,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Verizon Communications by 89.7% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,075,176 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $986,935,000 after buying an additional 7,601,512 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Verizon Communications by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 20,570,713 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,263,042,000 after buying an additional 3,644,196 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Verizon Communications by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 62,486,079 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,829,119,000 after buying an additional 2,548,889 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on VZ. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Saturday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Nomura Securities decreased their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $65.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Friday. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Verizon Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.64.

VZ opened at $58.13 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $241.78 billion, a PE ratio of 12.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $55.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.84 and a 12-month high of $62.22.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $34.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.62 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.61% and a return on equity of 33.39%. The company’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 13th will be issued a $0.615 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.23%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.14%.

Verizon Communications announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, February 6th that allows the company to buyback 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the cell phone carrier to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

Featured Story: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.