Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Sold by Altman Advisors Inc.

Altman Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 42,536 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 1,849 shares during the period. Verizon Communications makes up about 2.1% of Altman Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Altman Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $2,285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Grandfield & Dodd LLC lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 6,934 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Rikoon Group LLC increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Rikoon Group LLC now owns 31,603 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,940,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 7,655 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC now owns 8,361 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NorthCoast Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 7,717 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.77% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VZ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Saturday, January 11th. Tigress Financial reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Friday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Verizon Communications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.64.

Shares of NYSE:VZ opened at $58.13 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $55.06 and a 200-day moving average of $58.68. The firm has a market cap of $241.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.46. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.84 and a twelve month high of $62.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $34.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.62 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 33.39% and a net margin of 14.61%. The company’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.12 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

Verizon Communications announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 6th that allows the company to buyback 100,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the cell phone carrier to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 13th will be paid a $0.615 dividend. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 9th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.14%.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

