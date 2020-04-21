Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Sold by Lenox Wealth Management Inc.

Lenox Wealth Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 16.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,652 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 331 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $88,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 164,278,821 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $10,086,720,000 after acquiring an additional 1,424,504 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 62,486,079 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,829,119,000 after acquiring an additional 2,548,889 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 51,341,129 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,152,345,000 after acquiring an additional 833,751 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,775,411,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 44,620,912 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,739,725,000 after acquiring an additional 1,704,351 shares in the last quarter. 66.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on VZ shares. ValuEngine raised Verizon Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Moffett Nathanson reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Verizon Communications from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.64.

VZ stock opened at $58.13 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $241.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.50, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.68. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.84 and a 52 week high of $62.22.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.02). Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 33.39% and a net margin of 14.61%. The firm had revenue of $34.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 6th that authorizes the company to repurchase 100,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the cell phone carrier to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 13th will be issued a $0.615 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.23%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.14%.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

Read More: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.