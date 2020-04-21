VF Corp (NYSE:VFC) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

VF Corp (NYSE:VFC) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,870,000 shares, a drop of 8.5% from the March 15th total of 7,510,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,480,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days. Approximately 1.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.

NYSE:VFC opened at $55.83 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.59. VF has a fifty-two week low of $45.07 and a fifty-two week high of $100.25. The firm has a market cap of $22.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.12.

Get VF alerts:

VF (NYSE:VFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The textile maker reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.02. VF had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 30.78%. The firm had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that VF will post 2.91 EPS for the current year.

In other VF news, Director Veronica Wu purchased 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $71.00 per share, with a total value of $35,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $106,145. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VFC. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of VF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of VF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in VF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Savior LLC bought a new stake in VF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs grew its position in VF by 37.3% during the first quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 754 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on VFC. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of VF from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on shares of VF from $105.00 to $88.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of VF from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price target on shares of VF in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of VF from $98.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. VF presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.75.

VF Company Profile

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor & Action Sports, Jeanswear, Imagewear, and Other.

Read More: Preferred Stock

Receive News & Ratings for VF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.