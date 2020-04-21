VF Corp (NYSE:VFC) Shares Sold by Douglas Lane & Associates LLC

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC trimmed its position in VF Corp (NYSE:VFC) by 46.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,647 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 12,915 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in VF were worth $792,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in VF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of VF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of VF in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Savior LLC bought a new position in shares of VF in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs increased its holdings in shares of VF by 37.3% in the first quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 754 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.31% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on VFC shares. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on VF from $106.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 24th. Wedbush dropped their price target on VF from $98.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 24th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of VF from $97.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Pivotal Research boosted their target price on shares of VF from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of VF from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.75.

In related news, Director Veronica Wu acquired 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $71.00 per share, with a total value of $35,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $106,145. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:VFC opened at $55.83 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.70 billion, a PE ratio of 17.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.33. VF Corp has a 1 year low of $45.07 and a 1 year high of $100.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $59.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

VF (NYSE:VFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The textile maker reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.43 billion. VF had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 30.78%. VF’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that VF Corp will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About VF

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor & Action Sports, Jeanswear, Imagewear, and Other.

