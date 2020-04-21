Viavi Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:VIAV) Short Interest Down 9.0% in March

Viavi Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:VIAV) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,720,000 shares, a decrease of 9.0% from the March 15th total of 13,983,500 shares. Currently, 5.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,690,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.7 days.

Shares of VIAV opened at $11.66 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.05. The company has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.78 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a current ratio of 3.65. Viavi Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $8.08 and a fifty-two week high of $16.35.

Get Viavi Solutions alerts:

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. Viavi Solutions had a return on equity of 17.57% and a net margin of 3.64%. The company had revenue of $313.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $303.83 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Viavi Solutions will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

VIAV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub raised Viavi Solutions from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Viavi Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. B. Riley cut their target price on Viavi Solutions from $17.00 to $16.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Viavi Solutions from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Viavi Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.61.

In other news, SVP Gary W. Staley sold 1,969 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.21, for a total transaction of $27,979.49. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $560,300.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Axiom International Investors LLC DE boosted its stake in shares of Viavi Solutions by 87.8% during the 4th quarter. Axiom International Investors LLC DE now owns 413,920 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $6,209,000 after acquiring an additional 193,560 shares in the last quarter. Falcon Point Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Viavi Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $614,000. Sciencast Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Viavi Solutions by 61.1% during the 4th quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 23,520 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 8,920 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Viavi Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth about $355,000. Finally, Columbus Circle Investors boosted its stake in shares of Viavi Solutions by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 2,362,565 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $35,438,000 after acquiring an additional 390,959 shares in the last quarter. 97.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Viavi Solutions

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions to communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, civil government, military, and avionics customers worldwide. The company operates through Network Enablement, Service Enablement, and Optical Security and Performance Products segments.

Further Reading: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Viavi Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viavi Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.