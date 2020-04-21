Video Display (OTCMKTS:VIDE) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.95

Shares of Video Display Co. (OTCMKTS:VIDE) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.95 and traded as low as $0.92. Video Display shares last traded at $0.92, with a volume of 250 shares changing hands.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.95 and a 200 day moving average of $1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.91 million, a P/E ratio of -3.68 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

About Video Display (OTCMKTS:VIDE)

Video Display Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, distributes, and installs display products and systems, and components for government, military, aerospace, medical, industrial, and commercial organizations worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Simulation and Training Products, Cyber Secure Products, Data Display CRTs, and Broadcast and Control Center Products.

