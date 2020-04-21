Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) Short Interest Update

Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,790,000 shares, a drop of 15.2% from the March 15th total of 4,471,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 945,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.0 days. Currently, 8.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on VFF. Raymond James set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Village Farms International and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of Village Farms International from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Roth Capital lowered their target price on shares of Village Farms International from $16.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Village Farms International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.56.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VFF. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Village Farms International by 80.6% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 42,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 18,832 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Village Farms International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,894,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Village Farms International by 31.7% in the 4th quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 7,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,885 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Village Farms International by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 290,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,810,000 after purchasing an additional 39,701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CoreCommodity Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Village Farms International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $438,000. 9.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of VFF opened at $3.05 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.98 and its 200-day moving average is $5.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $163.69 million and a P/E ratio of 27.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.76. Village Farms International has a 12-month low of $2.07 and a 12-month high of $14.60.

Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $33.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.96 million. Village Farms International had a return on equity of 4.23% and a net margin of 3.65%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Village Farms International will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Village Farms International Company Profile

Village Farms International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes greenhouse-grown tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumbers in North America. The company operates in two segments, Produce Business and Energy Business. It also owns and operates a 7.0 megawatt power plant that generates and sells electricity to British Columbia Hydro and Power Authority.

