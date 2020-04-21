Visa Inc (NYSE:V) is Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC trimmed its position in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 568,340 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 26,962 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for 2.4% of Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $91,571,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of V. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new position in Visa in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Laffer Investments bought a new position in Visa in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in Visa in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in Visa in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. 82.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of V stock opened at $164.22 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company has a market cap of $332.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.97, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $167.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $183.18. Visa Inc has a 1-year low of $133.93 and a 1-year high of $214.17.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.08 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 43.15% and a net margin of 52.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Visa Inc will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on Visa from $205.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Visa from $223.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on Visa from $200.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Visa from $210.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Macquarie initiated coverage on Visa in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. Visa presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $202.67.

In related news, CAO James H. Hoffmeister sold 2,186 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.71, for a total value of $456,240.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.40, for a total value of $1,129,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 142,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,933,326. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 39,371 shares of company stock valued at $7,619,389. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

