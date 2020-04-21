Visa Inc (NYSE:V) Position Increased by Keudell Morrison Wealth Management

Keudell Morrison Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,370 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 147 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for 1.6% of Keudell Morrison Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,671,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of V. Curbstone Financial Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Visa by 106.8% in the first quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 10,060 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,621,000 after purchasing an additional 5,196 shares in the last quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH raised its position in Visa by 5.9% during the first quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 10,038 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Visa during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,056,000. Moseley Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Visa by 5.2% during the first quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,715 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $921,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edmp Inc. raised its position in Visa by 88.8% during the first quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 71,762 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $5,488,000 after acquiring an additional 33,757 shares in the last quarter. 82.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

V has been the topic of several analyst reports. Macquarie initiated coverage on Visa in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $190.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Stephens lowered their price target on Visa from $228.00 to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $222.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Visa from $232.00 to $229.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $202.67.

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.00, for a total transaction of $1,428,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 148,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,210,360. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO James H. Hoffmeister sold 2,186 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.71, for a total value of $456,240.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,371 shares of company stock valued at $7,619,389 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa stock opened at $164.22 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $167.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $183.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Visa Inc has a 12-month low of $133.93 and a 12-month high of $214.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $332.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.94.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.08 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 43.15% and a net margin of 52.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Visa Inc will post 5.41 EPS for the current year.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

