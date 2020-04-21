Visa Inc (NYSE:V) Position Lowered by Benin Management CORP

Benin Management CORP trimmed its holdings in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 53,695 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 2,635 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises approximately 4.5% of Benin Management CORP’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Benin Management CORP’s holdings in Visa were worth $8,651,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Laffer Investments bought a new stake in Visa during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in Visa during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in Visa in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. 82.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE V opened at $164.22 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Visa Inc has a 52 week low of $133.93 and a 52 week high of $214.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $332.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.97, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a fifty day moving average of $167.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $183.18.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.08 billion. Visa had a net margin of 52.60% and a return on equity of 43.15%. The business’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc will post 5.41 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on V. Nomura Securities decreased their target price on Visa from $233.00 to $214.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Visa from $205.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Visa from $166.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Visa from $172.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of Visa from $200.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $202.67.

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.00, for a total transaction of $1,428,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 148,090 shares in the company, valued at $30,210,360. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO James H. Hoffmeister sold 2,186 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.71, for a total transaction of $456,240.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 39,371 shares of company stock valued at $7,619,389. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

