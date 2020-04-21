Visa Inc (NYSE:V) Shares Acquired by Connecticut Wealth Management LLC

Connecticut Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,392 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV increased its position in Visa by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV now owns 1,183 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC increased its position in Visa by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,445 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc increased its position in Visa by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 17,031 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,200,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA increased its position in Visa by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 2,361 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisory Group LLC increased its position in Visa by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,758 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. 82.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.00, for a total transaction of $1,428,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 148,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,210,360. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Lynne Biggar sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.18, for a total value of $1,161,490.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,370 shares in the company, valued at $4,090,556.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,371 shares of company stock valued at $7,619,389 in the last quarter. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on V shares. SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on Visa from $230.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Citigroup raised their price target on Visa from $190.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Visa from $166.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on Visa from $230.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Visa from $210.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $202.67.

NYSE:V opened at $164.22 on Tuesday. Visa Inc has a 12-month low of $133.93 and a 12-month high of $214.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $332.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $167.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $183.18.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46. Visa had a return on equity of 43.15% and a net margin of 52.60%. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc will post 5.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

