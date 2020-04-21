Vivint Solar Inc (NYSE:VSLR) Stake Raised by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Vivint Solar Inc (NYSE:VSLR) by 81.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 327,598 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 147,004 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.27% of Vivint Solar worth $2,378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vivint Solar by 37.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 2,740 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Vivint Solar by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 81,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Vivint Solar by 3.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 116,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 4,255 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vivint Solar by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 274,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,997,000 after purchasing an additional 5,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foresight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vivint Solar during the 4th quarter valued at $85,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VSLR opened at $5.64 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $672.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.71 and a beta of 0.91. Vivint Solar Inc has a 1-year low of $3.17 and a 1-year high of $12.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.37.

Vivint Solar (NYSE:VSLR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 10th. The company reported ($1.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $77.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.15 million. Vivint Solar had a negative net margin of 29.96% and a negative return on equity of 135.60%. Vivint Solar’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.73) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Vivint Solar Inc will post -2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

VSLR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vivint Solar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 28th. ValuEngine raised shares of Vivint Solar from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank raised shares of Vivint Solar to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Vivint Solar from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Vivint Solar has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.17.

In related news, CFO Dana C. Russell sold 193,312 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.07, for a total value of $1,753,339.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 518,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,705,125.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas G. Plagemann sold 59,978 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.09, for a total value of $545,200.02. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 181,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,646,862.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 530,358 shares of company stock valued at $5,102,506. 4.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Vivint Solar, Inc provides distributed solar energy primarily to residential customers in the United States. It owns and installs solar energy systems through long-term customer contracts. The company also sells photovoltaic installation products, as well as solar renewable energy certificates. As of December 31, 2018, it had an aggregate capacity of 1,060.9 megawatts covering approximately 154,600 homes.

