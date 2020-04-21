W. R. Berkley Corp (NYSE:WRB) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.71 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that W. R. Berkley Corp (NYSE:WRB) will announce earnings of $0.71 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for W. R. Berkley’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.64 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.78. W. R. Berkley posted earnings per share of $0.94 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 24.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, April 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that W. R. Berkley will report full year earnings of $2.84 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.68 to $2.95. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $3.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.90 to $3.22. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for W. R. Berkley.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The insurance provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.01). W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 10.66% and a net margin of 8.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis.

WRB has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of W. R. Berkley from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of W. R. Berkley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, March 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price target (down previously from $82.00) on shares of W. R. Berkley in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank raised shares of W. R. Berkley from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of W. R. Berkley to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. W. R. Berkley currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.43.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 4,094 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,576 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems raised its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 27,434 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,896,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 7,599 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WRB opened at $55.25 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $55.88 and a 200 day moving average of $67.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. W. R. Berkley has a 52 week low of $43.05 and a 52 week high of $79.92. The company has a market capitalization of $10.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.65 and a beta of 0.90.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 10th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.52%.

About W. R. Berkley

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and professional liability lines.

