W W Grainger (GWW) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

W W Grainger (NYSE:GWW) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, April 23rd. Analysts expect W W Grainger to post earnings of $4.64 per share for the quarter. W W Grainger has set its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance at 17.75-19.25 EPS and its FY20 guidance at $17.75-19.25 EPS.Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

W W Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $3.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.00 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. W W Grainger had a return on equity of 45.63% and a net margin of 7.39%. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.96 EPS. On average, analysts expect W W Grainger to post $16 EPS for the current fiscal year and $18 EPS for the next fiscal year.

GWW opened at $274.51 on Tuesday. W W Grainger has a 52-week low of $200.61 and a 52-week high of $346.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 2.12. The company has a market cap of $15.04 billion, a PE ratio of 17.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $259.88 and a 200-day moving average of $303.84.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on GWW shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on W W Grainger from $259.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. William Blair raised W W Grainger from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. G.Research raised W W Grainger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Gordon Haskett cut W W Grainger from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $313.00 to $278.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised W W Grainger from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $289.60.

About W W Grainger

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Europe, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools, as well as gloves, ladders, motors, and janitorial supplies.

