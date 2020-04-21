Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) PT Lowered to $85.00 at Barclays

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) had its price target cut by Barclays from $110.00 to $85.00 in a report released on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the programmable devices maker’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on shares of Xilinx from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 20th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Xilinx from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Robert W. Baird restated a buy rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Xilinx in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Xilinx from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Xilinx from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Xilinx presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $103.68.

Get Xilinx alerts:

Shares of XLNX opened at $89.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 5.43 and a current ratio of 6.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s fifty day moving average is $79.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.24. Xilinx has a 1 year low of $67.68 and a 1 year high of $141.60.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $723.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $725.73 million. Xilinx had a net margin of 27.05% and a return on equity of 33.38%. Xilinx’s revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Xilinx will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

In other Xilinx news, SVP Mark Wadlington sold 2,236 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.57, for a total value of $189,098.52. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $334,812.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in Xilinx by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 18,885 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $1,846,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Xilinx during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,055,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Xilinx by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 3,434 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC increased its stake in shares of Xilinx by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 14,419 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC increased its stake in shares of Xilinx by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 2,015 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.07% of the company’s stock.

Xilinx Company Profile

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. Its programmable devices comprise integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

Featured Article: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Xilinx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xilinx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.