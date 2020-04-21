Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Southern Co (NYSE:SO) Will Announce Earnings of $0.73 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Southern Co (NYSE:SO) will post earnings of $0.73 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Southern’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.72 to $0.75. Southern posted earnings of $0.70 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Southern will report full year earnings of $3.13 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.98 to $3.19. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $3.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.26 to $3.36. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Southern.

Get Southern alerts:

Southern (NYSE:SO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27. The business had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.27 billion. Southern had a net margin of 22.20% and a return on equity of 10.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Southern from $70.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Southern from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Southern from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Cfra lifted their price target on shares of Southern from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Southern from $61.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Southern presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.25.

Shares of NYSE:SO opened at $55.53 on Friday. Southern has a 1 year low of $41.96 and a 1 year high of $71.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.46. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.13.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. This is an increase from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.61%. Southern’s payout ratio is presently 79.74%.

In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.59, for a total transaction of $103,180.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,396 shares in the company, valued at $4,353,989.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christopher C. Womack sold 9,843 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.99, for a total transaction of $669,225.57. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,146 shares in the company, valued at $1,233,746.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SO. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new position in Southern in the third quarter valued at about $7,536,000. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Southern by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 790,313 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $48,817,000 after buying an additional 66,181 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Southern by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 89,828 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,549,000 after buying an additional 898 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Southern by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 54,270,904 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,352,314,000 after buying an additional 1,193,544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Southern by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 14,160 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $875,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.95% of the company’s stock.

About Southern

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Recommended Story: Back-End Load

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Southern (SO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.