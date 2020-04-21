Zacks: Brokerages Expect East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) to Post $0.96 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) will report earnings per share of $0.96 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for East West Bancorp’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.12 and the lowest is $0.74. East West Bancorp posted earnings per share of $1.16 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 17.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, April 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that East West Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $3.44 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.60 to $4.13. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $3.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.30 to $4.62. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow East West Bancorp.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.12. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 32.22% and a return on equity of 14.73%. The firm had revenue of $431.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.66 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EWBC. ValuEngine downgraded shares of East West Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of East West Bancorp from $50.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of East West Bancorp from $49.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. TheStreet cut shares of East West Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of East West Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.11.

In related news, Director Herman Y. Li sold 10,172 shares of East West Bancorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.06, for a total value of $305,770.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,789 shares in the company, valued at $775,217.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Rudolph Estrada sold 2,626 shares of East West Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.61, for a total transaction of $125,023.86. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $760,664.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 16,098 shares of company stock worth $533,193. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp in the first quarter worth $680,000. Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in East West Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $327,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in East West Bancorp by 14.5% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 88,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,281,000 after purchasing an additional 11,200 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in East West Bancorp by 17.7% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 21,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 3,183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arden Trust Co bought a new stake in East West Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EWBC opened at $28.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a PE ratio of 5.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.88. East West Bancorp has a 12 month low of $22.55 and a 12 month high of $52.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.08.

East West Bancorp

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States and Greater China. It operates in three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

