Zacks: Brokerages Expect QuinStreet Inc (NASDAQ:QNST) Will Announce Earnings of $0.21 Per Share

Analysts expect QuinStreet Inc (NASDAQ:QNST) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.21 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for QuinStreet’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.19 to $0.23. QuinStreet posted earnings of $0.06 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 250%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that QuinStreet will report full year earnings of $0.65 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.64 to $0.67. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.75 to $0.99. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover QuinStreet.

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12. QuinStreet had a net margin of 1.46% and a return on equity of 3.13%. The business had revenue of $118.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.31 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have weighed in on QNST shares. Barrington Research downgraded shares of QuinStreet from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of QuinStreet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. BidaskClub cut shares of QuinStreet from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of QuinStreet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.40.

QNST opened at $8.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. QuinStreet has a 1-year low of $5.76 and a 1-year high of $17.13. The company has a market capitalization of $427.04 million, a PE ratio of 63.47, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.89.

In other news, CEO Douglas Valenti sold 6,987 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.90, for a total value of $104,106.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 294,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,387,856.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders sold 236,845 shares of company stock valued at $3,035,125. Corporate insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in QNST. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in QuinStreet by 56.9% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,160 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,509 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in QuinStreet during the first quarter valued at $83,000. Miles Capital Inc. purchased a new position in QuinStreet during the fourth quarter valued at $166,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in QuinStreet during the fourth quarter valued at $179,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in QuinStreet during the fourth quarter valued at $190,000. 91.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QuinStreet

QuinStreet, Inc, an Internet performance marketing company, provides customer acquisition services for its clients in the United States and internationally. It offers online marketing services to its clients in the form of qualified leads, inquiries, clicks, calls, applications, customers, display advertisements, or impressions through its Websites or third-party publishers.

