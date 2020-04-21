Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Short Interest Update

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,510,000 shares, a decline of 9.4% from the March 15th total of 1,665,800 shares. Approximately 2.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 576,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days.

ZBRA has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Zebra Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded Zebra Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $203.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. BidaskClub upgraded Zebra Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $275.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $241.14.

Shares of NASDAQ ZBRA opened at $202.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.30 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $191.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $226.95. Zebra Technologies has a twelve month low of $150.06 and a twelve month high of $260.40.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The industrial products company reported $3.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.65 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 40.21% and a net margin of 12.13%. Zebra Technologies’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.10 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Zebra Technologies will post 10.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Zebra Technologies by 92.0% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 96 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 232.3% in the 4th quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 98.2% in the 4th quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 113 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.03% of the company’s stock.

About Zebra Technologies

Zebra (NASDAQ: ZBRA) empowers the front line of business in retail/ecommerce, manufacturing, transportation and logistics, healthcare and other industries to achieve a performance edge. With more than 10,000 partners across 100 countries, they deliver industry-tailored, end-to-end solutions that intelligently connect people, assets and data to help our customers make business-critical decisions. Their market-leading solutions elevate the shopping experience, track and manage inventory as well as improve supply chain efficiency and patient care.

