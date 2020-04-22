-$0.01 EPS Expected for OrganiGram Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OGI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that OrganiGram Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OGI) will post ($0.01) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for OrganiGram’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.02 and the lowest is ($0.04). The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that OrganiGram will report full-year earnings of ($0.04) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.15) to $0.05. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.09) to $0.19. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover OrganiGram.

OrganiGram (NASDAQ:OGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). OrganiGram had a negative net margin of 45.14% and a negative return on equity of 5.33%. The business had revenue of $27.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.07 million. The firm’s revenue was down 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on OGI. BidaskClub downgraded shares of OrganiGram from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered OrganiGram from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on OrganiGram from $5.80 to $5.60 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Raymond James raised OrganiGram from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Citigroup raised OrganiGram from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.82.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in OrganiGram by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 17,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Sfmg LLC boosted its stake in OrganiGram by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 32,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 4,332 shares in the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in OrganiGram in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in OrganiGram in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in shares of OrganiGram by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 76,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 10,997 shares in the last quarter. 10.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OGI opened at $1.55 on Friday. OrganiGram has a fifty-two week low of $1.41 and a fifty-two week high of $8.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.53. The company has a market capitalization of $270.01 million and a P/E ratio of -7.75.

OrganiGram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells dried cannabis and cannabis oil in Canada. It also offers wholesale shipping of cannabis plant cuttings, dried flowers, blends, pre-rolls, and cannabis oils to retailers and wholesalers. The company also exports its products. It sells its products online, as well as through phone orders.

