-$0.08 Earnings Per Share Expected for Hudbay Minerals Inc (NYSE:HBM) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Hudbay Minerals Inc (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) to announce ($0.08) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Thirteen analysts have made estimates for Hudbay Minerals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.15) to ($0.01). Hudbay Minerals reported earnings of $0.03 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 366.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, May 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hudbay Minerals will report full-year earnings of ($0.36) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.96) to ($0.03). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.38) to $0.51. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Hudbay Minerals.

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The mining company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $324.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $301.03 million. Hudbay Minerals had a negative net margin of 27.78% and a negative return on equity of 2.61%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HBM. CIBC cut shares of Hudbay Minerals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $6.50 to $3.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals in a research report on Sunday, February 23rd. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Hudbay Minerals from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hudbay Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.38.

HBM stock opened at $2.09 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.10. The stock has a market cap of $556.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 2.72. Hudbay Minerals has a 1 year low of $1.23 and a 1 year high of $7.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th were paid a $0.008 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 9th. Hudbay Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is currently -5.26%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HBM. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Hudbay Minerals by 43.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 33,477 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 10,113 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Hudbay Minerals during the first quarter worth $18,405,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Hudbay Minerals by 149.5% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 505,178 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,096,000 after acquiring an additional 302,688 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Hudbay Minerals during the fourth quarter worth $17,642,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Hudbay Minerals by 86.4% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,885,515 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $7,823,000 after acquiring an additional 874,100 shares in the last quarter. 65.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hudbay Minerals Company Profile

Hudbay Minerals Inc, an integrated mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; and zinc metal. The company owns three polymetallic mines, four ore concentrators, and a zinc production facility in northern Manitoba and Saskatchewan, Canada, as well as in Cusco, Peru; and copper projects in Arizona and Nevada, the United States.

