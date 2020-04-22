-$0.29 Earnings Per Share Expected for Seres Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MCRB) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Seres Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MCRB) to report ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Seres Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.36) and the highest is ($0.24). Seres Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.55) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 47.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, May 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Seres Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.96) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.10) to ($0.86). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($1.29) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.70) to ($1.02). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Seres Therapeutics.

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $7.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.82 million.

MCRB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded Seres Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Seres Therapeutics from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Seres Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Seres Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.60.

NASDAQ MCRB opened at $3.68 on Friday. Seres Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $2.02 and a fifty-two week high of $7.39. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.53.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCRB. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 8,273,223 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,543,000 after buying an additional 611,260 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 8,273,223 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,543,000 after buying an additional 611,260 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 7,273,840 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,095,000 after acquiring an additional 198,875 shares in the last quarter. Mayo Clinic acquired a new stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $621,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 112.2% during the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 333,396 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after acquiring an additional 176,263 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

About Seres Therapeutics

Seres Therapeutics, Inc, a microbiome therapeutics platform company, engages in developing biological drugs that are designed to treat disease by restoring the function of a dysbiotic microbiome. The company's advanced program is the SER-109, which is in Phase III clinical development for reducing recurrent clostridium difficile infection (CDI).

