-$0.49 EPS Expected for Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ZYNE) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ZYNE) to report earnings per share of ($0.49) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Zynerba Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.45) and the lowest is ($0.52). Zynerba Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.47) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Zynerba Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($1.64) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.94) to ($1.28). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($1.31) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.66) to ($0.97). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Zynerba Pharmaceuticals.

Get Zynerba Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.04.

A number of research firms recently commented on ZYNE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Roth Capital began coverage on Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.61.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $4.02 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $93.30 million, a PE ratio of -2.66 and a beta of 3.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.52. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $2.55 and a 52 week high of $16.47.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ZYNE. AdvisorShares Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,629,000. Prentice Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,266,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $258,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 383,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,903,000 after purchasing an additional 31,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $170,000. Institutional investors own 45.61% of the company’s stock.

About Zynerba Pharmaceuticals

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing pharmaceutically-produced transdermal cannabinoid therapies for rare and near-rare neuropsychiatric disorders. The company is developing Zygel, a transdermal cannabidiol gel, which is in Phase II clinical trial for treating children and adolescent patients with developmental and epileptic encephalopathies; is in Phase II/III clinical trial to treat children and adolescent patients with fragile X syndrome; and is in Phase II clinical trial for treating children and adolescent patients with autism spectrum disorder.

Featured Story: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (ZYNE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zynerba Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.