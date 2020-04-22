-$0.70 EPS Expected for Lovesac Co (NASDAQ:LOVE) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Lovesac Co (NASDAQ:LOVE) will announce ($0.70) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Lovesac’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.60) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.79). Lovesac posted earnings per share of ($0.67) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lovesac will report full year earnings of ($0.96) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.24) to ($0.68). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.46) to $0.80. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Lovesac.

Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 16th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $92.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.64 million. Lovesac had a negative net margin of 6.52% and a negative return on equity of 18.21%. Lovesac’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have commented on LOVE shares. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Lovesac from $37.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lovesac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Lovesac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, April 16th. ValuEngine cut shares of Lovesac from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their target price on shares of Lovesac from $25.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.25.

Shares of NASDAQ LOVE opened at $11.04 on Friday. Lovesac has a one year low of $3.99 and a one year high of $46.79. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.21 million, a P/E ratio of -10.13 and a beta of 1.14.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Lovesac by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,635,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,256,000 after buying an additional 116,255 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Lovesac by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,148,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,433,000 after buying an additional 223,705 shares during the period. FIL Ltd lifted its position in Lovesac by 144.6% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 581,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,334,000 after buying an additional 343,805 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in Lovesac by 48.4% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 529,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,493,000 after buying an additional 172,700 shares during the period. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its position in Lovesac by 971.6% during the fourth quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 417,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,707,000 after buying an additional 378,910 shares during the period. 87.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Lovesac Company designs, manufactures, and sells foam filled furniture, sectional couches, and related accessories. It offers sactionals, such as seats and sides; sacs, including foam beanbag chairs; and accessories comprising drink holders, footsac blankets, decorative pillows, fitted seat tables, and ottomans.

