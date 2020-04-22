$1.08 Billion in Sales Expected for Perspecta Inc (NASDAQ:PRSP) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Perspecta Inc (NASDAQ:PRSP) to announce $1.08 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Perspecta’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.07 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.09 billion. Perspecta reported sales of $1.09 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, June 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Perspecta will report full-year sales of $4.49 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.48 billion to $4.50 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $4.30 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.24 billion to $4.37 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Perspecta.

Perspecta (NASDAQ:PRSP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PRSP. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Perspecta in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on shares of Perspecta from $26.00 to $18.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Perspecta from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Perspecta from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Perspecta in a report on Monday, March 30th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Perspecta presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.92.

In related news, Director Michael Earl Ventling acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.00 per share, for a total transaction of $38,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Philip O. Nolan acquired 4,856 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.02 per share, with a total value of $97,217.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. HM Payson & Co. increased its position in Perspecta by 320.8% in the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Perspecta during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Perspecta during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Perspecta during the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Perspecta during the 4th quarter worth approximately $21,469,000.

NASDAQ:PRSP opened at $20.30 on Wednesday. Perspecta has a 1 year low of $14.03 and a 1 year high of $29.88. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.79.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 2nd.

