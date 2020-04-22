$1.29 Billion in Sales Expected for International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (NYSE:IFF) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (NYSE:IFF) to announce $1.29 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for International Flavors & Fragrances’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.28 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.31 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances posted sales of $1.30 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.8%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances will report full year sales of $5.24 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.20 billion to $5.26 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $5.48 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.43 billion to $5.52 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for International Flavors & Fragrances.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 10.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $135.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Barclays reissued a “sell” rating and set a $119.00 price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $114.00 to $113.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $163.00 to $154.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, April 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $132.00.

Shares of NYSE:IFF opened at $122.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.36 billion, a PE ratio of 30.62 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $113.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $125.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.90. International Flavors & Fragrances has a one year low of $92.14 and a one year high of $152.95.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.62%.

In related news, insider Nicolas Mirzayantz sold 708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.33, for a total transaction of $71,033.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 30,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,085,649.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Winder Investment Pte Ltd acquired 9,492 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $111.30 per share, with a total value of $1,056,459.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 1,788,931 shares of company stock valued at $208,025,303 and have sold 1,695 shares valued at $202,048. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Busey Wealth Management acquired a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. 94.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures flavors and fragrances for use in various consumer products. It operates through three segments: Taste, Scent, and Frutarom. The Taste segment offers flavor compounds primarily to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products, such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

