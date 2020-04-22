$1.31 Billion in Sales Expected for Ingersoll-Rand PLC (NYSE:IR) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Ingersoll-Rand PLC (NYSE:IR) will report $1.31 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Ingersoll-Rand’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.35 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.26 billion. Ingersoll-Rand reported sales of $620.30 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 111.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ingersoll-Rand will report full year sales of $5.02 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.70 billion to $5.39 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $5.45 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.04 billion to $5.83 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Ingersoll-Rand.

Get Ingersoll-Rand alerts:

Ingersoll-Rand (NYSE:IR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12. The business had revenue of $605.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $603.25 million. Ingersoll-Rand had a net margin of 6.49% and a return on equity of 8.86%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on IR. Gordon Haskett began coverage on shares of Ingersoll-Rand in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ingersoll-Rand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of Ingersoll-Rand in a research report on Friday, April 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Ingersoll-Rand from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Ingersoll-Rand from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ingersoll-Rand currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.12.

In related news, EVP Marcia J. Avedon sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.21, for a total value of $1,372,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 114,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,726,324.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 3,743 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.07, for a total transaction of $535,511.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,716,124.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IR. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,867,714 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,339,015,000 after acquiring an additional 688,390 shares during the last quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 55,554 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,845,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. Headinvest LLC increased its stake in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 2,474 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 466.6% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 588,003 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $72,459,000 after acquiring an additional 484,218 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE:IR opened at $26.38 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $31.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.06. Ingersoll-Rand has a 1-year low of $17.01 and a 1-year high of $38.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.71 and a beta of 1.54.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th were paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th.

About Ingersoll-Rand

Ingersoll-Rand Plc designs, manufactures, sells, and services industrial and commercial products. The company operates through Climate and Industrial segments. The Climate segment offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; and water source heat pumps.

Featured Article: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ingersoll-Rand (IR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ingersoll-Rand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingersoll-Rand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.