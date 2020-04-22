$119.53 Million in Sales Expected for Summit Hotel Properties Inc (NYSE:INN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Summit Hotel Properties Inc (NYSE:INN) to post sales of $119.53 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Summit Hotel Properties’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $106.70 million to $141.30 million. Summit Hotel Properties reported sales of $138.95 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 14%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Summit Hotel Properties will report full year sales of $445.42 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $313.38 million to $571.99 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $532.07 million, with estimates ranging from $477.54 million to $572.41 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Summit Hotel Properties.

Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $133.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.67 million. Summit Hotel Properties had a return on equity of 6.86% and a net margin of 15.04%. Summit Hotel Properties’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on INN. Capital One Financial upgraded Summit Hotel Properties from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $13.50 in a report on Monday, January 13th. ValuEngine upgraded Summit Hotel Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Summit Hotel Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.50.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of INN. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Summit Hotel Properties in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Spirit of America Management Corp NY acquired a new position in Summit Hotel Properties in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Summit Hotel Properties in the fourth quarter valued at $126,000. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in Summit Hotel Properties in the third quarter valued at $130,000. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Summit Hotel Properties in the fourth quarter valued at $139,000.

Shares of NYSE:INN opened at $4.61 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.13. The stock has a market cap of $515.35 million, a PE ratio of 7.20 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. Summit Hotel Properties has a one year low of $2.32 and a one year high of $12.63.

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc is a publicly-traded real estate investment trust focused on owning premium-branded hotels with efficient operating models primarily in the upscale segment of the lodging industry. As of April 18, 2019, the Company's portfolio consisted of 69 hotels with a total of 10,714 guestrooms located in 24 states.

