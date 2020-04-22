1,675 Shares in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) Bought by Dubuque Bank & Trust Co.

Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,675 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in Citrix Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $140,439,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 53.7% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,644,507 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $182,376,000 after acquiring an additional 574,790 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Citrix Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $58,432,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Citrix Systems by 95.1% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,055,751 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $117,094,000 after purchasing an additional 514,705 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Citrix Systems by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,855,070 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $649,327,000 after purchasing an additional 393,838 shares in the last quarter. 98.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CTXS opened at $146.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $130.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $116.47. The stock has a market cap of $18.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 0.38. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $90.28 and a 52-week high of $152.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The cloud computing company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $810.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $802.53 million. Citrix Systems had a return on equity of 84.34% and a net margin of 22.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.67 EPS. Analysts predict that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CTXS. ValuEngine cut Citrix Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Citrix Systems from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Citrix Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Citrix Systems from $124.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Citrix Systems from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.42.

In other Citrix Systems news, CEO David J. Henshall sold 4,773 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.09, for a total transaction of $577,962.57. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 362,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,893,671.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Timothy A. Minahan sold 9,229 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.93, for a total transaction of $1,134,520.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 77,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,482,328.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 68,453 shares of company stock valued at $8,931,310 over the last 90 days. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Citrix Systems

Citrix Systems, Inc provides workspace, networking, and analytics solutions worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, a cloud-enabled app and desktop virtualization solution that gives customers the flexibility to deliver desktops and applications as a service from cloud and on-premises datacenters; and Citrix Virtual Apps that allows Windows and Linux applications to be remotely delivered to Macs, PCs, thin clients, and Android/iOS mobile devices from any cloud, on-premises datacenter, or both.

