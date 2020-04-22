17,000 Shares in Sandstorm Gold Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:SAND) Acquired by Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA

Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new stake in Sandstorm Gold Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:SAND) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 17,000 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SAND. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 457.3% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 5,478 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 4,495 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 79.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 10,729 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 4,750 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Sandstorm Gold in the 4th quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Sandstorm Gold by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,181 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 2,470 shares during the last quarter.

SAND has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet cut shares of Sandstorm Gold from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sandstorm Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.50 price objective on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on Sandstorm Gold from $7.75 to $7.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.06.

Shares of SAND opened at $6.60 on Wednesday. Sandstorm Gold Ltd has a 1-year low of $3.32 and a 1-year high of $7.90.

Sandstorm Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:SAND) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The mining company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03. The firm had revenue of $24.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.00 million.

About Sandstorm Gold

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. It focuses on acquiring gold and other metal purchase agreements and royalties from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. The company offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a gold stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

