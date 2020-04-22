$173.96 Million in Sales Expected for USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC) to post $173.96 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for USA Compression Partners’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $176.98 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $168.00 million. USA Compression Partners posted sales of $170.75 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that USA Compression Partners will report full year sales of $680.25 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $643.60 million to $707.58 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $673.68 million, with estimates ranging from $647.09 million to $699.16 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for USA Compression Partners.

USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.01). USA Compression Partners had a return on equity of 3.28% and a net margin of 5.60%. The firm had revenue of $178.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share. USA Compression Partners’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis.

USAC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group lowered shares of USA Compression Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of USA Compression Partners from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of USA Compression Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. B. Riley lowered shares of USA Compression Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $20.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of USA Compression Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. USA Compression Partners has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.86.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of USA Compression Partners by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 313,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,777,000 after acquiring an additional 10,276 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of USA Compression Partners by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 272,841 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,949,000 after acquiring an additional 5,045 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of USA Compression Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $3,074,000. Securian Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of USA Compression Partners by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 105,284 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,910,000 after acquiring an additional 21,200 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of USA Compression Partners by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 97,654 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,771,000 after acquiring an additional 7,919 shares during the period. 30.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE USAC opened at $7.94 on Wednesday. USA Compression Partners has a twelve month low of $3.52 and a twelve month high of $19.00. The firm has a market cap of $767.29 million, a P/E ratio of -397.00 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.55 and a 200 day moving average of $14.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 24th. This is a positive change from USA Compression Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 26.45%. USA Compression Partners’s payout ratio is currently 7,000.00%.

USA Compression Partners

USA Compression Partners, LP provides compression services under term contracts with customers in the natural gas and crude oil industries in the United States. The company engineers, designs, operates, services, and repairs its compression units; and maintains related support inventory and equipment.

