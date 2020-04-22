$2.26 Billion in Sales Expected for Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) will post $2.26 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Mplx’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.14 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.37 billion. Mplx reported sales of $1.65 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 37%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Mplx will report full-year sales of $8.80 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $8.58 billion to $8.94 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $8.98 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.65 billion to $9.15 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Mplx.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.06). Mplx had a return on equity of 18.70% and a net margin of 13.12%. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. Mplx’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MPLX shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Mplx from $34.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Raymond James cut shares of Mplx from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Mplx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Mplx in a report on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Mplx from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.87.

NYSE MPLX opened at $15.15 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Mplx has a 52 week low of $6.87 and a 52 week high of $33.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.98 billion, a PE ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.12.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MPLX. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mplx by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 336,101 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $11,054,000 after purchasing an additional 20,300 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mplx by 122.9% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 463,730 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $15,253,000 after purchasing an additional 255,707 shares in the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Mplx by 27.3% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 8,180 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 1,756 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in Mplx by 33.2% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 51,848 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after acquiring an additional 12,922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Mplx in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,689,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.61% of the company’s stock.

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. The company also provides fuels distribution services. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; and transportation, storage, and distribution of crude oil and refined petroleum products.

