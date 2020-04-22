20,153 Shares in Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) Bought by Aurora Investment Counsel

Aurora Investment Counsel acquired a new stake in Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 20,153 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock, valued at approximately $546,000. Aurora Investment Counsel owned approximately 0.06% of Perficient as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its stake in Perficient by 19.8% in the first quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 3,330 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Perficient by 431.6% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 76,546 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $2,074,000 after buying an additional 62,148 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Windward LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Perficient during the first quarter valued at about $254,000. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Perficient during the first quarter valued at about $12,026,000. Finally, Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID acquired a new stake in shares of Perficient during the first quarter valued at about $3,591,000. 94.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Barrington Research lifted their price target on Perficient from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. National Securities lowered Perficient from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. BidaskClub raised Perficient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. ValuEngine raised Perficient from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners lowered Perficient to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $54.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.86.

In other Perficient news, CFO Paul E. Martin sold 3,871 shares of Perficient stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.10, for a total value of $162,969.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 167,145 shares in the company, valued at $7,036,804.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Thomas J. Hogan sold 5,833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.10, for a total value of $245,569.30. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 83,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,520,317.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 87,655 shares of company stock valued at $3,734,792. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Perficient stock opened at $30.01 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $31.77 and its 200 day moving average is $41.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 2.51. The firm has a market cap of $999.86 million, a P/E ratio of 26.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.27. Perficient, Inc. has a one year low of $18.88 and a one year high of $53.76.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $145.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.55 million. Perficient had a return on equity of 14.04% and a net margin of 6.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Perficient, Inc. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Perficient, Inc provides information technology and management consulting services in the United States. The company designs, builds, and delivers solutions using middleware software products developed by third-party vendors. Its solutions include portals and collaboration, such as searchable data systems, collaborative systems for process improvement, transaction processing, unified and extended reporting, commerce, content management, and other services; and platform implementations services, including application server selection, architecture planning, installation and configuration, clustering for availability, performance assessment and issue remediation, security, and technology migrations.

