$307.54 Million in Sales Expected for Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE) will announce $307.54 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Interface’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $318.50 million and the lowest is $289.00 million. Interface reported sales of $297.69 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.3%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Friday, May 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Interface will report full-year sales of $1.17 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.08 billion to $1.27 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.31 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.28 billion to $1.34 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Interface.

Get Interface alerts:

Interface (NASDAQ:TILE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The textile maker reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.05. Interface had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 26.17%. The firm had revenue of $339.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $344.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. Interface’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TILE. Raymond James upgraded shares of Interface from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Interface from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Nomura Securities lifted their price target on shares of Interface from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on shares of Interface from $19.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Interface in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Interface has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.25.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Interface during the 4th quarter worth $20,092,000. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in Interface by 812.5% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 726,337 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $12,049,000 after buying an additional 646,737 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Interface by 223.5% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 469,032 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $7,782,000 after buying an additional 324,042 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Interface by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,110,947 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $18,431,000 after buying an additional 247,756 shares during the period. Finally, Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. increased its stake in Interface by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 1,285,772 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $9,720,000 after buying an additional 187,909 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TILE opened at $8.18 on Wednesday. Interface has a 1 year low of $5.06 and a 1 year high of $17.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.49. The firm has a market cap of $513.03 million, a P/E ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 2.08.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 10th. Investors of record on Friday, March 27th were issued a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 26th. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. Interface’s payout ratio is 16.35%.

Interface Company Profile

Interface, Inc, a modular flooring company, designs, produces, and sells modular carpet products primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers modular carpets under the Interface and FLOR names; carpet tiles under the GlasBacRE name for use in commercial interiors, including offices, healthcare facilities, airports, educational and other institutions, hospitality spaces, and retail facilities, as well as residential interiors; modular resilient flooring products; rubber flooring under the norament and noraplan brands; and luxury vinyl tile products.

Read More: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Interface (TILE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Interface Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interface and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.