$36.19 Million in Sales Expected for Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) will announce sales of $36.19 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Bill.com’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $36.12 million and the highest is $36.28 million. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, May 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Bill.com will report full year sales of $144.11 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $143.25 million to $144.81 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $159.56 million, with estimates ranging from $147.50 million to $181.58 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Bill.com.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $39.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.82 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BILL shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bill.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. First Analysis initiated coverage on shares of Bill.com in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bill.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Bill.com in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Bill.com in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.63.

Bill.com stock opened at $45.22 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.72. Bill.com has a 1-year low of $23.61 and a 1-year high of $64.12.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Bill.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Bill.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bill.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bill.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Bill.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $170,000. 43.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

