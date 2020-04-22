$361.15 Million in Sales Expected for ePlus Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect ePlus Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS) to post sales of $361.15 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for ePlus’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $345.90 million and the highest is $376.40 million. ePlus posted sales of $325.43 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 11%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th.

On average, analysts expect that ePlus will report full year sales of $1.58 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.57 billion to $1.60 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.47 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.36 billion to $1.58 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow ePlus.

ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The software maker reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.28. ePlus had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 15.97%. The firm had revenue of $428.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $393.40 million.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Sidoti upgraded shares of ePlus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $98.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of ePlus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $91.00 to $102.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of ePlus from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ePlus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of ePlus from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.00.

ePlus stock opened at $59.63 on Wednesday. ePlus has a 1-year low of $42.53 and a 1-year high of $99.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $865.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $60.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

In other ePlus news, CFO Elaine D. Marion sold 1,237 shares of ePlus stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.04, for a total transaction of $111,379.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,822 shares in the company, valued at $5,026,212.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Eric D. Hovde bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $56.72 per share, with a total value of $56,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,503,250.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 3,639 shares of company stock valued at $327,634 over the last 90 days. 2.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of ePlus by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 4,704 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ePlus by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 5,685 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $479,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of ePlus by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 25,828 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,177,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of ePlus by 2.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,703 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $948,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of ePlus by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,108 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.10% of the company’s stock.

About ePlus

ePlus inc., through its subsidiaries, provides information technology solutions that enable organizations to optimize their information technology (IT) environment and supply chain processes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Technology and Financing. The Technology segment offers hardware, software, maintenance, software assurance, and internally-provided and outsourced services; and advanced professional and managed services, including ePlus managed, professional, security, staff augmentation, server and desktop support, and project management services.

