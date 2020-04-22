$45.95 Million in Sales Expected for DASAN Zhone Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:DZSI) This Quarter

Analysts expect that DASAN Zhone Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:DZSI) will report $45.95 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for DASAN Zhone Solutions’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $45.40 million and the highest is $46.50 million. DASAN Zhone Solutions reported sales of $74.09 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 38%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, May 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DASAN Zhone Solutions will report full-year sales of $306.28 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $287.55 million to $325.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $0.00. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow DASAN Zhone Solutions.

Get DASAN Zhone Solutions alerts:

DASAN Zhone Solutions (NASDAQ:DZSI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.27). DASAN Zhone Solutions had a negative net margin of 4.39% and a positive return on equity of 1.91%. The firm had revenue of $77.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.48 million.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DZSI. TheStreet cut shares of DASAN Zhone Solutions from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of DASAN Zhone Solutions from $16.00 to $11.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DASAN Zhone Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of DASAN Zhone Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. DASAN Zhone Solutions has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.00.

Shares of NASDAQ DZSI opened at $4.95 on Wednesday. DASAN Zhone Solutions has a 1 year low of $2.90 and a 1 year high of $14.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.74 and its 200 day moving average is $7.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.16 million, a P/E ratio of -7.73 and a beta of 0.85.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in DASAN Zhone Solutions by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 112,164 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $993,000 after purchasing an additional 14,847 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DASAN Zhone Solutions in the fourth quarter worth approximately $142,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of DASAN Zhone Solutions by 263.6% in the fourth quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 40,537 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 29,388 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of DASAN Zhone Solutions in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,178,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in DASAN Zhone Solutions by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 25,743 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 2,685 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.47% of the company’s stock.

DASAN Zhone Solutions Company Profile

DASAN Zhone Solutions, Inc provides network access solutions and communications platforms for service provider and enterprise networks worldwide. It offers broadband access products, including customer premise equipment, such as digital subscriber line (DSL) modems; Ethernet access demarcation devices; and gigabit passive optical network (GPON) and 10G point-to-point active Ethernet optical network terminals.

Recommended Story: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on DASAN Zhone Solutions (DZSI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for DASAN Zhone Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DASAN Zhone Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.