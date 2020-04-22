$532.00 Million in Sales Expected for Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc (NYSE:BFAM) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc (NYSE:BFAM) will post $532.00 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Bright Horizons Family Solutions’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $541.98 million and the lowest is $522.02 million. Bright Horizons Family Solutions reported sales of $501.76 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Bright Horizons Family Solutions will report full-year sales of $2.00 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.88 billion to $2.24 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $2.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.06 billion to $2.42 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Bright Horizons Family Solutions.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $520.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $516.26 million. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 22.67%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on BFAM shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $100.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $112.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $95.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.00.

Shares of BFAM stock opened at $112.39 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $113.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $145.45. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has a 12 month low of $64.23 and a 12 month high of $176.98. The company has a market capitalization of $7.07 billion, a PE ratio of 36.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 0.77.

In other news, CEO Stephen Howard Kramer sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.45, for a total value of $603,575.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 74,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,803,205.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Maribeth Nash Bearfield sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.69, for a total transaction of $1,012,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,417 shares in the company, valued at $2,263,313.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,000 shares of company stock worth $1,875,195 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BFAM. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,406,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,929,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,345,000 after purchasing an additional 449,511 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 48.3% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 568,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,503,000 after purchasing an additional 185,217 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 1,434.8% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 123,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,629,000 after purchasing an additional 115,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,891,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,212,000 after purchasing an additional 95,443 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.97% of the company’s stock.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Company Profile

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides child care and early education, back-up care, and educational advisory services for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory Services. The Full Service Center-Based Child Care segment offers traditional center-based child care, preschool, and elementary education services.

