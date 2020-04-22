Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Stake Decreased by Dubuque Bank & Trust Co.

Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. lowered its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,461 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 2,005 shares during the quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $3,035,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 7.3% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,888 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $660,000 after buying an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Headinvest LLC boosted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 12,918 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares in the last quarter. SWS Partners bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,718,000. Vestor Capital LLC lifted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 3.6% during the third quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 185,232 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $15,498,000 after purchasing an additional 6,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the third quarter worth approximately $5,918,000. 75.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

NYSE ABT opened at $94.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $172.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $80.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.14. Abbott Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $61.61 and a fifty-two week high of $100.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 11.15%. The firm had revenue of $7.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is 44.44%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ABT. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $101.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $85.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $88.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Abbott Laboratories has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.47.

In other news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 1,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.61, for a total transaction of $99,243.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,140 shares in the company, valued at $3,556,805.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Brian B. Yoor sold 509,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.73, for a total transaction of $45,748,840.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 155,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,962,885.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 568,733 shares of company stock worth $50,878,762. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

See Also: Institutional Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT).

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.