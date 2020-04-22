Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) Reaches New 1-Year High at $103.60

Acceleron Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:XLRN) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $103.60 and last traded at $102.48, with a volume of 146049 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $97.78.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on XLRN. Barclays began coverage on Acceleron Pharma in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $107.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded Acceleron Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Cowen upped their price target on Acceleron Pharma from $78.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Acceleron Pharma from $138.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on Acceleron Pharma from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.14.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $85.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.56. The company has a quick ratio of 13.48, a current ratio of 13.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.19 and a beta of 0.91.

Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.15). Acceleron Pharma had a negative net margin of 168.75% and a negative return on equity of 25.95%. The firm had revenue of $39.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.89 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.75) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 929.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Acceleron Pharma Inc will post -3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Kevin F. Mclaughlin sold 36,774 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.51, for a total transaction of $3,144,544.74. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,301,120.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Adam M. Veness sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.58, for a total value of $513,480.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,324,438.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XLRN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Acceleron Pharma by 984.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,026 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,818,000 after buying an additional 35,426 shares during the period. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB lifted its stake in Acceleron Pharma by 42.9% in the fourth quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 100,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,302,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,333 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Acceleron Pharma in the fourth quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 102,332 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,426,000 after acquiring an additional 18,998 shares in the last quarter. 90.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Acceleron Pharma Company Profile (NASDAQ:XLRN)

Acceleron Pharma Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics to treat serious and rare diseases. Its therapeutic candidates include luspatercept, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes and beta-thalassemia; Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with transfusion-dependent beta-thalassemia and myelofibrosis.

