Active Energy Group (LON:AEG) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.47

Active Energy Group PLC (LON:AEG) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.47 and traded as low as $0.40. Active Energy Group shares last traded at $0.42, with a volume of 359,369 shares trading hands.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 0.47 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18,848.97, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.57 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.46.

Active Energy Group Company Profile (LON:AEG)

Active Energy Group PLC engages in the forestry management and biomass based renewable energy businesses in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Forestry & Natural Resources and CoalSwitch/PeatSwitch. It provides forestry asset management and development services for timberland owners and operators; and biomass coal replacement fuels and fuel processing systems for industrial power generation.

