Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) PT Raised to $138.00 at Bank of America

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) had its target price raised by equities researchers at Bank of America from $122.00 to $138.00 in a report released on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 21.58% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on AAP. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Cfra reduced their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. TheStreet cut shares of Advance Auto Parts from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Advance Auto Parts from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Atlantic Securities cut shares of Advance Auto Parts from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $159.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.53.

Get Advance Auto Parts alerts:

Shares of AAP opened at $113.51 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $7.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.07, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.08. Advance Auto Parts has a 1-year low of $71.33 and a 1-year high of $175.39. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $140.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.29. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 5.01% and a return on equity of 16.41%. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Advance Auto Parts will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 113.0% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 411 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. 98.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Advance Auto Parts Company Profile

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories, belts and hoses, brakes and brake pads, chassis and climate control parts, clutches and drive shafts, engines and engine parts, exhaust systems and parts, hub assemblies, ignition components and wires, radiators and cooling parts, starters and alternators, and steering and alignment parts.

Further Reading: Trading Strategy Examples and Plans

Receive News & Ratings for Advance Auto Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advance Auto Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.